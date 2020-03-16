The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
7:35 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous has cancelled its annual Ontario Regional Conference in downtown Toronto due to COVID-19 concerns.
It was scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Centre Hotel.
Other 12-step programs like Al Anon and Alateen were to participate in the conference as well.
7:30 a.m.
Effective immediately, GoodLife and Fit4Less location across the country are being closed until further notice.
Goodlife says in a release that the action is being taken to help protect members and associates from the threat of COVID-19.
The company says it will reopen the clubs when it's safe to do so, based on direction from local authorities.
Member payments are being suspended as of March 17 and paid-in-full memberships will be put on freeze until further notice.
Goodlife says that while many of its associates will be temporarily laid off, it has committed to paying them for two weeks to help lessen the financial burden.
7 a.m.
The U.S. futures market pointed to another plunge on North American stock markets this morning as fears about the economic impact of COVID-19 gripped investors despite a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to boost the economy.
The Fed chopped its interest rate by a full percentage point — to a range between zero and 0.25 per cent — and said it would stay there until it feels confident the economy can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.
The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate target on Friday by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent as part of a co-ordinated plan by the federal government to help the economy here.
Economists have warned that the Canadian economy is headed for a recession later this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and a crash in oil prices.
Note to readers: This is a corrected version of an earlier story. The Bank of Canada's target rate is 0.75 per cent, not 1.25.
