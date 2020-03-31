The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
8:45 a.m.
Officials in Florida are meeting later today to decide whether to let the infection-plagued cruise ship MS Zaandam dock after more than two weeks at sea.
The Zaandam and its sister ship the MS Rotterdam have about 2,700 passengers and crew on board, including 248 Canadians.
The two ships were stranded off the coast of Panama after the novel coronavirus made its way on board.
On Monday they passed through the Panama Canal after being anchored on the west side of the canal with four dead and nearly 200 passengers and crew exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state's health care resources are stretched too thin to allow the ship to dock.
---
8:10 a.m.
Ontario's education minister is expected to announce an e-learning plan for the province's students during COVID-19 school closures.
Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, but as the end of that draws closer, the premier has said schools will not be re-opening April 6.
Lecce and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano are set to join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement today.
