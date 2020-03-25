The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
3:35 a.m.
The government has won unanimous consent to quickly pass emergency legislation to free up $82 billion to help Canadians weather the COVID crisis.
After a day of tense negotiations, MPs began debating the bill in the wee hours of morning, with a vote planned within a couple of hours.
---
3 a.m.
Members of Parliament are close to voting on a deal that would see a unanimous approval for a COVID-19 bill delivering 82-billion-dollars in financial aid and tax deferrals to individuals and businesses.
The government House leader Pablo Rodriguez has tweeted that they were heading back to the House.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also tweeted that they had received the government's offer.
Negotiations over the language of the bill continued late Tuesday night and overflowing into early Wednesday.
The bill only needs one party's support to pass the Commons eventually but it needs the support of every M-P present to be put through on an expedited one-day schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.