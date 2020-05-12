The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
9:40 a.m.
Several Canadian universities are saying classes this fall will primarily be online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Ottawa and others have laid out broad plans for how they will handle the fall semester.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada were forced to close their campuses in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis, and rapidly shifted their classes online.
