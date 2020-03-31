The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
11:40 a.m.
The prime minister says the government is preparing for worst-case scenarios when it comes to the purchase and distribution of crucial medical equipment to treat and prevent COVID-19.
Justin Trudeau says however that Canadians do have some control over how much equipment will be required.
He says the more people choose to stay home to curb the spread of the virus, the less urgent the demand will be on the health-care system.
---
11:23 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is moving forward with the private sector on agreements to purchase equipment for the response to COVID-19.
He says production of ventilators, masks and test kits is now underway.
One company, Thornhill Medical, says it is making 500 ventilators and hopes to have them ready within weeks.
Trudeau says the government has signed letters of intent with five other firms to bolster the national stockpiles of badly needed equipment.
The government is also allocating $2 billion to purchase personal protective equipment for health care professionals.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 260 more COVID-19 cases today, for a total of nearly 2,000 in the province.
The 1,966 cases Ontario has seen includes 33 deaths and 534 that are resolved.
The number of people awaiting test results continues to drop — to 4,280 today — as Ontario adds more testing capacity and clears a backlog that was once nearly 11,000.
---
10:15 a.m.
The federal government is waiving the monthly rent paid by airport authorities to Ottawa for the rest of the year as revenues plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the measure will provide support worth up to $331.4 million in ground lease rents from March through December.
The move applies to 21 airport authorities as well as PortsToronto, which operates Billy Bishop airport and pays a charge to the federal government.
Morneau says the air transportation sector has "suffered tremendously," as airlines cancel the vast majority of their flights and lay off thousands of staff.
---
8:45 a.m.
Officials in Florida are meeting later today to decide whether to let the infection-plagued cruise ship MS Zaandam dock after more than two weeks at sea.
The Zaandam and its sister ship the MS Rotterdam have about 2,700 passengers and crew on board, including 248 Canadians.
The two ships were stranded off the coast of Panama after the novel coronavirus made its way on board.
On Monday they passed through the Panama Canal after being anchored on the west side of the canal with four dead and nearly 200 passengers and crew exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state's health care resources are stretched too thin to allow the ship to dock.
---
8:10 a.m.
Ontario's education minister is expected to announce an e-learning plan for the province's students during COVID-19 school closures.
Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, but as the end of that draws closer, the premier has said schools will not be re-opening April 6.
Lecce and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano are set to join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement today.
