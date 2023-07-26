OTTAWA - Here are the latest developments on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet shuffle.
9:50 a.m.
The list of cabinet ministers who have arrived at Rideau Hall has grown, including: Anita Anand, Marc Miller, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Kamal Khera, Jonathan Wilkinson, Pablo Rodriguez, Jean-Yves Duclos, Mélanie Joly and Marci Ien.
Current government House leader Mark Holland also arrived, along with Trade Minister Mary Ng, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
Officials say all sitting cabinet ministers have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers, meaning not all of those arriving at Rideau Hall will be assigned new roles.
———
9:35 a.m.
Ottawa MP Jenna Sudds and Montreal MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada, both of whom do not currently sit in cabinet, have arrived at Rideau Hall.
So have two ministers from New Brunswick — Dominic LeBlanc, who is currently in charge of intergovernmental affairs, and Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, who has the official languages file.
Sports Minister Pascal St-Onge has also arrived.
———
9:30 a.m.
Various current ministers have arrived at Rideau Hall ahead of a cabinet shuffle that is expected to involve changes to a large proportion of Trudeau's front bench.
Those who have arrived so far include National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.
As is custom, many have arrived with family members.
Television cameras are set up around the front of Rideau Hall, and reporters are asking some of the arrivals to comment on their new roles, with little success.
———
8:30 a.m.
Outgoing Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has confirmed his ouster from cabinet with a statement posted on Twitter.
Mendicino says he is proud of the work he accomplished while serving in Trudeau's cabinet for the past four years, first on the immigration file and then on public safety.
Mendicino recently faced harsh criticism for his office's handling of the recent prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo.
He says he has every intention to run as a Liberal candidate in the next federal election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.