Here are the latest developments related to the "Rolling Thunder" protests against COVID-19 public health measures and other issues taking place in Ottawa. All times eastern:
10:45 a.m.
The Ottawa Police Service says it will maintain a "heavy presence" in the city's downtown area as the "Rolling Thunder" rally kicks off its second day of protests.
The force issued a tweet this morning saying its hate crime unit is on the ground and anyone displaying hate symbols will be charged.
Meanwhile, a group of about 100 demonstrators gathered at the National War Memorial for a 10:00 a.m. event said to honour war veterans who they allege were removed from the site by police during February's "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations.
A few dozen counter-protestors assembled across the street and shouted at them to go home, while police formed a line in the middle of the road to separate the two groups.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.
