OTTAWA - The latest developments on U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ottawa with first lady Jill Biden on Friday. All times eastern.
9:35 a.m.
Sparks Street, the pedestrian walkway the runs parallel to Wellington Street and Parliament Hill, was quiet this morning ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's arrival.
Some businesses along the street frequented by tourists chose not to open in anticipation of their street closing later today
A worker at the Ottawa Bike Cafe says it’s "not really" exciting to be working today despite the pomp and circumstance around Biden’s visit.
She says it feels just like any other day: a slow start for morning customers.
–––
9:30 a.m.
Canada and the United States have already agreed in principle to fortify immigration rules that have led to a spike in the number of people slipping across their shared border in order to claim asylum in Canada.
The rules currently allow either country to turn back asylum seekers from outside the U.S. or Canada who try to make a claim at an official entry point.
The changes would extend those rules to cover unofficial crossings too.
A draft order posted today in the U.S. Federal Register describing details of the proposed "supplement" to the existing Safe Third Country Agreement, as it's known, says it would take effect Saturday.
That supplement, known as the "Additional Protocol of 2022," would "extend the STCA’s application … to individuals who cross between the official (points of entry) along the U.S.-Canada shared border, including certain bodies of water."
–––
9:05 a.m.
There is a heavy security presence stationed around Parliament Hill, including from the Mounties, the Parliamentary Protective Service and local police ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit.
Dozens of officers line Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, which has been closed to most vehicles since last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests, and nearby intersections.
Members of the public wishing to access Parliament Hill and visit the Centennial Flame are being directed to a security tent before entering.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
