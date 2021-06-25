The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and two deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 39 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 38 in Peel Region, and 36 in Toronto.
The Ministry of Health says 284 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 202 are on a ventilator.
Ontario says it administered a record high 246,393 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday's report, for a total of more than 13.5 million.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.
