The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
---
10:28 a.m.
All Indigenous people in Manitoba can book a second COVID-19 vaccine shot on May 24.
The public health lead for First Nations says First Nations people have made up 40 to 60 per cent of intensive care admissions during the second and third waves of the pandemic.
Dr. Marcia Anderson says more work must be done to get more Indigenous people booked for their first doses, too.
She says 67 per cent of people on reserves have received at least one dose, but only 30 per cent of those living off reserve have received shots.
---
10:23 a.m.
Ontario is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second dose.
The province's top doctor says risks posed by the vaccine are low.
Several provinces have stopped using the vaccine that's been associated with rare but serious blood clots.
Ontario says new data indicate the benefits far outweigh the risk on second doses.
----
8 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada supports the Rome Declaration to fight COVID-19 globally.
Trudeau made the remarks this morning at the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Union and Italy.
The declaration is a series of commitments to ensure access to vaccines, expand drug-manufacturing capacity and invest in health systems.
Trudeau noted that Canada has already contributed $1.3 billion to the World Health Organization's access to COVID-19 tools accelerator.
The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.
