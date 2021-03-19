The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
Ontario says that residents aged 75 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday through the province's booking portal.
Adults 75 and older were set to become eligible by the first week of April.
However, Premier Doug Ford says the province's immunization effort is ahead of schedule.
Officials say more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose.
A pilot program offering vaccines in some pharmacies is also expanding and will now offer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone aged 60 and older.
