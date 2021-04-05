The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:45 a.m.
Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city is working on a plan to vaccinate high-risk people at their places of work.
Tory said today the plan would involve mobile vaccination units that are already being used in some hard-hit neighbourhoods.
He says the federal and provincial governments should work together to improve the paid sick day program to help workers stay home and isolate.
The Ontario government has said it will not duplicate the paid sick leave program run by the federal government.
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by one, to 503, and 123 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
The province says it administered 22,494 doses of vaccine Sunday, for a total of 1,552,215.
Quebec has reported a total of 317,364 COVID-19 infections and 10,697 deaths linked to the virus; it has 10,271 active reported infections.
10:45 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today in the Halifax area.
Health officials say one case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one involves a contact of a previously reported infection, and one is under investigation.
Nova Scotia has 32 active reported infections.
The province says it had administered 113,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, with 29,532 people having received a booster shot.
10:40 a.m.
Ontario says it has had nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day span.
The province is reporting 2,938 new cases of COVID-19 today and 3,041 cases for Sunday.
Data sharing was paused in Ontario on Sunday for the Easter holiday.
Ten deaths were linked to the virus on today's report and 12 on Sunday's update.
