The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said today 886 of those new cases are in Toronto.
The Health Department says that as Toronto migrates to the provincial data system, additional records are being reported for the local public health unit, resulting in an overestimate of today's daily numbers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.
