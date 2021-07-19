The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
Quebec is reporting one death attributed to the novel coronavirus and 239 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report, 61 of which are from the past 24 hours.
Health officials say that since their last report on Friday, hospitalizations dropped by six, to 78, and 23 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province says 53,370 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday.
Quebec's public health institute says 83 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up are vaccinated with at least one dose while about 55 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.
