The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:40 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the new cases, 280 are in Toronto, 182 are in Peel Region and 72 are in Ottawa.
Ontario says 939 more cases were resolved since the last daily report.
More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Sunday's update.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.
