The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 508 cases are in Toronto, 392 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 33,351 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 500 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 125 in intensive care.
