The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said today 463 cases are in Peel Region, 410 cases are in Toronto, and 178 are in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 33,440 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 535 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 127 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.
