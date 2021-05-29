The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 228 new cases in Toronto and 178 in Peel Region.
The Ministry of Health says 934 people are in hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 626 are in intensive care and 438 are on a ventilator.
The province says 148,972 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday's report for a total of over 8.8 million doses.
8:45 a.m.
Ontario's COVID-19 science table says the province can re-open schools safely on a regional basis while still mitigating risks of transmission of the virus.
The new advice comes in response to a request from Premier Doug Ford for input on whether or not the province should reopen schools as virus cases trend downward.
The group says some regions could reopen based on advice from their local medical officers of health and continued adherence to public health measures.
They say the closure is harming some students' physical and mental health and reopening would allow schools to re-establish contact with teachers and friends.
