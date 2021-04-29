The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario has surpassed 8,000 total deaths related to COVID-19 with 41 new fatalities today.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 8,029.
Ontario is also reporting 3,871 new cases of the virus today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region, and 392 in York Region.
---
10:10 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today
There are 10 new cases in Iqaluit, where about 8,000 people live, and two new cases in Kinngait, where about 1,500 people live.
There are now 55 active cases in Iqaluit, four in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet for a total of 61 cases in the territory.
Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lock downs, with schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the B117 variant first identified in the U.K. is the only strain of coronavirus in the territory.
---
9:05 a.m.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia has dropped for the second straight day with health officials reporting 70 new cases.
Fifty-nine of the new infections have been identified in the health region including Halifax, nine are in the eastern region and two are in the northern region.
On Tuesday, Nova Scotia hit its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began, with 96, and the government announced a provincewide lockdown.
Officials say the province now has 548 active cases of the disease
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.
