The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:15 a.m.
The Canadian Medical Association says constantly changing rules to help curb the spread of COVID-19 are confusing and detrimental to their purpose.
The national advocacy group representing Canada’s doctors, says new lockdowns can’t be lifted until there are clear signs the variants are under control.
The pace of vaccinations must also increase, particularly in communities where COVID-19 is spreading the most.
That association says primary care doctors should be involved to help roll out vaccines, prioritizing vaccinations for essential workers.
It says essential workers and their families also need supports to keep them safe, including paid sick leave and proper protective equipment.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.
