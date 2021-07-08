The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 210 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and four more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 52 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Peel Region and 19 in Hamilton.
The Ministry of Health says 215 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 145 are on a ventilator.
Elliott says a record high 268,884 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday for a total of more than 16.3 million given out in the province.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.