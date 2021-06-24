The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and six more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 95 new cases in the Waterloo region, 35 in Toronto, and 20 in Peel Region.
The Ministry of Health says 300 people are in intensive care with the virus and 189 are on ventilators.
Ontario says more than 225,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since yesterday's report, for a total of more than 13.3 million.
---
9:30 a.m.
Ontario is moving into the second phase of its reopening plan a few days ahead of schedule.
The province announced today that Step 2 will take effect on June 30, up from the scheduled July 2 date.
The stage allows haircuts and other services to resume, expands capacity for gatherings and businesses and permits more outdoor activities.
Vaccination targets for entering that step of the plan have already been surpassed and other pandemic indicators have also improved.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.
