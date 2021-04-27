The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 899 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the last 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by three, to 667, and 170 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.
The regions with the most new cases were Montreal with 195 and the Quebec City region with 111.
The province administered 45,757 doses of vaccine since the last update, for a total of 2,916,897.
---
10:55 a.m.
Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 11 active cases in the province, which has had 177 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says two recent cases have now been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.
She says there have been a total of 13 variant cases so far on the Island and all have been B.1.1.7.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel Region, and 452 in York Region.
She also says there are 171 new cases in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.
The Ministry of Health says 2,336 people are currently hospitalized, 875 patients are in intensive care, and 589 are on a ventilator.
---
10:20 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries today.
There are now 49 active cases in the territory, 45 of them in Iqaluit.
There are also two active cases in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.
Premier Joe Savikataaq says all the infected individuals are in isolation and doing well.
---
9:50 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The vast majority are in the Halifax area, where 90 new cases have been identified.
Three cases are in the province's eastern health zone, two in the western zone and one is reported in the northern zone.
The province now has a total of 419 active infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.
