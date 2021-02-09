The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:45
Canadians who show up at the land border without a COVID-19 test result in hand will still be allowed in the country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada can't stop its citizens or permanent residents from coming into the country via car.
But he says the negative tests required at the land border as of next Monday will be mandatory.
He says fines of up to $3,000 could be put in place for those who don't have the test.
Most non-essential travellers coming back to Canada do have to quarantine for 14 days.
---
11:40 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Public health officials say the case is in the Halifax area and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
The province says it has nine active reported infections.
Officials say they had administered 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, 5,642 of which were second doses.
---
11:35
Ottawa is tweaking financial support programs in place to help people through the pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says those who received emergency benefits and made up to $75,000 in taxable income won't have to pay interest on 2020 tax debt until next year.
And he says people who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit based on their gross income, rather than net income, won't have to repay the benefit as long as they are otherwise eligible.
Thousands of Canadians received letters last year telling them they'd have to pay back the CERB because they were ineligible due to the way they'd calculated their income.
---
11:30 a.m.
Starting next Monday, people entering Canada by car will have to have proof they've taken a COVID-19 test.
The test must have been taken within 72 hours of a return to Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during a briefing outside his Rideau Cottage home.
The decision to require tests at the land border as of Feb. 15 follows testing requirements already in place for air travellers.
---
11:10 a.m.
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says the latest case involves a man in his 30s who tested positive in another province.
She says that person will isolate outside P.E.I.
There are now four active reported cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.
---
Quebec is reporting 826 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including five in the previous 24 hours.
Health officials said today hospitalizations dropped by 29, to 940, and 145 people were in intensive care, a drop of 15.
The province says it administered 2,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, for a total of 262,594.
Premier François Legault is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon alongside his health minister and the director of public health.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario says there are 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 17 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says that of those new cases, 343 are in Toronto, 250 are in Peel Region, and 128 are in York Region.
Ontario is also reporting that more than 12,000 doses of a vaccine were administered since the last daily report.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.