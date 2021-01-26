The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Another 1,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ontario today, along with 63 more deaths related to the virus.
More than half the new cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, with 677 in Toronto itself, 320 in Peel Region and 144 in York Region.
The province says more than 30,700 tests have been completed and more than 9,700 vaccines administered since the last daily report.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
