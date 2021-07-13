The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
5:45 p.m.
Alberta is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.
The province says there are 112 people in hospital due to the virus, including 33 in intensive care.
There are 599 active cases in the province, with 351 of those being one of the more contagious variants of concern.
Alberta’s death toll since the pandemic began is 2,310.
---
5:30 p.m.
More than 80 per cent of eligible adults in B.C. have received their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, while 49.1 per cent have had their second shot.
The B.C. Health Ministry says in a news release that the number falls slightly to 79.1 per cent of all people 12 and older in B.C. for their first shot.
B.C. is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
There are 66 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.
---
3:35 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 today, and no new deaths.
Forty-seven more people have recovered, leaving the province with 375 active cases.
The province is also reporting 57 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.
Provincewide, 73 per cent of those aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Fifty-five per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
---
2:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say there are 31 active infections in the province.
The government is moving the province into Phase 4 of its reopening plan Thursday.
Under the new rules, retail stores can operate at full capacity, churches and other venues can operate at half capacity or with a maximum of 150 people, and up to 50 people can attend outdoor family gatherings.
---
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.
However, two earlier cases have been removed due to data correction, leaving a net increase of 23.
The five-day test positivity rate is 4.5 per cent provincially and four per cent in Winnipeg.
---
12:30 p.m.
New Brunswick says 52 per cent of residents over 12 are fully vaccinated and 80 per cent have received at least one dose.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell is encouraging people to get their second shots in an effort to reach a target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.
Health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.
New Brunswick has four active reported cases and no one in hospital with the disease.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 today and no additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The Health Department says hospitalizations dropped by three, to 85, and 25 people were in intensive care, unchanged from the prior day.
Authorities say 86,640 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.
Officials say there are currently 35 COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec and five of them involve six or more cases.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and seven more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 43 new cases in Toronto, 36 in the Region of Waterloo, and 13 in Peel Region.
The Ministry of Health reports that 192 people are in intensive care due to the virus and 123 people are on a ventilator.
Elliott says nearly 177,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday's report for a total of more than 17.2 million doses.
---
9:45 a.m.
Canada has passed the halfway point in vaccinations.
As of Monday, more than 50 per cent of eligible Canadians — at least 12 years old — have had their second shot.
That means 16.9 million Canadians now have had both required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 10 million of them received their second dose at least 14 days ago, the time period after which the immune system has reacted enough so you are considered to be fully vaccinated.
Provinces logged almost 450,000 second doses Monday, though that number includes second doses in some provinces given over the weekend.
Canada is also edging closer to hitting 80 per cent of eligible people at least partially vaccinated, with 79.11 per cent of people over 12 now having received at least one dose.
Manitoba, at 58 per cent, leads the way on second doses given to eligible people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said 26.3 million Canadians have received both required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. It also said more than 20 million of them received their second dose at least 14 days ago.
