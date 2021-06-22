The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:15 a.m.
Construction is complete on a new vaccine-manufacturing plant in Montreal that will be able to produce about 24 million doses a year.
Federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne made the announcement today regarding the Biologics Manufacturing Centre, which is located on the National Research Council of Canada's Royalmount site.
The National Research Council of Canada says it is working with Novavax Inc. to produce a COVID-19 vaccine at the facility.
The site is not yet fully licensed and operational, and equipment at the new factory is still being installed.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, one of which occurred in the previous 24 hours.
Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by seven, to 161, and 40 patients were in intensive care, a rise of one.
The province’s public health institute says 80 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine and 20 per cent of them are considered fully vaccinated.
Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s public health director, will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths today, but the province says the numbers include older infections and deaths that are just now being counted.
The province says 54 of the deaths reported today are from previous months but are now being recorded after a data review.
It also says approximately 80 cases reported today are from last year, following a data review by Toronto Public Health.
Ontario has been updating its case management system for much of 2021, leading to data cleanup adjustments.
---
10:25 a.m.
Nunavut is announcing eight recoveries of COVID-19 today, bringing the territory's active case count to zero.
All eight recoveries are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak has been ongoing since mid-April.
There have been 262 cases in Iqaluit since April 14.
Iqaluit's COVID-19 outbreak will be declared over if there are no cases over the next 28 days.
---
