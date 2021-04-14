The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:35 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 4,156 cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,254 new cases in Toronto, 593 in Peel Region, and 476 in York Region.
She also says there are 340 new cases in Ottawa and 248 in Durham Region.
The ministry of health says that 642 people are in intensive care.
Ontario says that more than 112,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report.
---
9 a.m.
Two health networks in Toronto say shortages of COVID-19 vaccine are forcing them to limit or close immunization clinics.
Scarborough Health Network says it will be closing its Centennial College and Centenary hospital clinics today.
University Health Network says it has had to pause registration for appointments for adults over 18 who qualify for vaccination based on their postal code.
Both organizations say they will reopen their clinics as soon as they receive more vaccines.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.
