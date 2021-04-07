The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
8 a.m.
A new stay-at-home order will be issued in Ontario to try and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources tell The Canadian Press.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at an afternoon news conference.
Sources say the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks.
Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
