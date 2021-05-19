The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 524 new cases in Toronto, 335 in Peel Region, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region.
The province says 3,119 cases were resolved since Tuesday's report.
Ontario says more than 145,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's update, for a total of 7.4 million doses.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.
