10:50 a.m.
Ontario's hospitals are calling for new and stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors is making the request to the province after holding an emergency meeting on hospital capacity amid surging infections.
It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit that has an infection rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people or higher.
The association says the move is necessary to protect people and ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID-19 patients in January.
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting a single-day record of 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex and 142 in Hamilton.
The province says it has conducted 58,178 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 919 people are hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care.
