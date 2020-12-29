The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):
10:40 a.m.
Quebec's health minister is confirming the province's first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
Christian Dube said today the person who tested positive is a family member of someone who returned from the U.K. on Dec. 11.
The Health Department says the traveller and three members of their family all tested positive, but only one of them has been confirmed to be carrying what's know as the "S" variant.
The variant was first identified in the U.K. but has since spread to several other countries and has been confirmed by health authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
8:50 a.m.
Yukon's Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost says the territory has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and the arrival marks a turning point in Yukon's fight against COVID-19.
Frost says 7,200 doses of vaccine arrived Monday and more shipments are expected in early January.
She says teams are being trained on safe storage, handling and delivery of the vaccine before vaccinations start next week, immunizing vulnerable groups first, such as high-risk long-term care residents and staff.
The territory has had 60 total cases of COVID-19 but none are currently active and 11 test results are still pending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.
