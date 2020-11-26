The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ottawa has pledged $19 million to Nunavut as the territory continues to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Most of the money, $11.36 million, will flow to the government of Nunavut to help with its emergency response.
The money will fund things like food support for households in isolation, water and sewage services and internet bandwidth for students learning from home.
There are 153 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.
---
10:05 a.m.
The federal COVID Alert app is now linked to the health-care system in the Northwest Territories.
The free smartphone app lets people know if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Anyone in Canada can download the COVID Alert app, but British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut have not signed on to link it to their health-care systems.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.
