The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
12:15 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his children are not going trick-or-treating for Halloween this year.
He says this is because Ottawa, where he and his family live, is considered a COVID-19 hot spot and local public health officials have advised against children going door-to-door this year.
He says his children might take part in a hunt for candy around the house instead.
Trudeau says he understands how frustrating the pandemic is for parents and children but stressed it is important to listen to the guidance of local public health officials.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has said that trick-or-treating can be done safely, but Canadians should follow the advice of local public health officials because the spread of the novel coronavirus is different across the country.
11:55 a.m.
Canada’s chief public health officer says there have been 201,437 cases of COVID-19 in Canada reported as of Monday evening.
Dr. Theresa Tam says there have been 9,778 deaths from the illness.
She says Canadians needs to keep making a collective effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
She says this includes keeping a limited number of contacts, downloading the COVID-19 Alert app and making sure to spread accurate information about the illness on social media.
11:40 a.m.
Small Business Minister Mary Ng says Ottawa is committing $12 million to a fund to help small business owners respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is to be made available through the Canada United Small Business Resilience Fund.
It will help small business owners buy personal protective equipment, renovate their spaces to respond to local public health measures and boost their ability to sell things online.
Ng also encouraged everyone to download the COVID-19 Alert app to help them learn if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Ng says she took a COVID-19 test and received a negative result after being notified of an exposure through the app.
11:35 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 877 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials are also reporting a jump in hospitalizations of 33, for a total of 565, with 100 people in intensive care, a rise of eight.
The province said today five people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours while seven deaths occurred between Oct. 13 and 18.
Quebec has reported a total of 95,216 cases of COVID-19 and 6,055 deaths attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Authorities say one death previously attributed to COVID-19 was unrelated while 90 cases had been incorrectly labelled as positive.
11:05 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 821 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 327 cases are in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 79 in Ottawa, and 64 in York Region.
The province says it has a backlog of 24,129 tests, and has conducted 24,049 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 274 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19.
11 a.m.
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief public health officer, says the case involves a woman in her 20s who is a rotational worker and who travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble.
There are currently three active cases on the Island.
Since the pandemic began, P.E.I. has seen a total of 64 cases and all have been travel related.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.
