12:40 p.m.
Health authorities in Nova Scotia are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.
Officials say five of the nine new infections are a group of international travellers.
The remaining cases are all linked to domestic travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
Officials say there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 today and five additional deaths, including one within the past 24 hours.
The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 16 to 503.
The number of people in intensive care was 121, up two from the day before.
Public health authorities say 48,507 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, for a total of 1,440,680 since the start of the provincial vaccination effort.
Quebec has reported 313,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,681 deaths linked to the disease.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.
