The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
12:50 p.m.
Ottawa is making more rapid COVID-19 tests available to small and medium-sized businesses.
Tests that screen for the virus in as little as 15 minutes can be ordered from 40 Shopper's Drug Mart locations in Ontario and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's network.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more screening and testing mean safer workplaces and less community transmission, which will help the economy reopen faster.
---
12:45 p.m.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has backed off a plan to have teachers and other school workers cross the border into North Dakota for COVID-19 vaccines.
Pallister says the teachers' union was against the idea, so he is instead hoping the United States government will give North Dakota special permission to ship vaccines into Manitoba.
Pallister says that could take time, and the delay is why he wanted the ability to have teachers go south for their shots.
---
12 p.m.
The Manitoba government is doubling fines for repeat offenders of COVID-19 public health orders.
Premier Brian Pallister says most people are following the rules, but some are repeatedly violating guidelines and putting others at risk.
Fines for first offences will still be in the range of $298 for not wearing a mask in indoor public places to $5,000 for corporations that exceed capacity limits.
---
11:50 a.m.
The Manitoba government is offering a new paid sick leave program for people affected by COVID-19.
The program will provide employers with up to $600 per worker for up to five full days, which do not have to be consecutive.
Eligible reasons for accessing the program include testing, vaccinations and side effects, and self-isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 919 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths attributed to the virus, including two in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by six to 574, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by five to 139.
Quebec vaccinated 102,762 people on Thursday, a single-day record, and has now administered at least one dose to slightly more than 40 per cent of the population.
The province has reported a total of 356,216 COVID-19 infections and 10,974 deaths linked to the virus.
Quebec has 8,737 active reported cases.
---
10:50 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today and 10 recoveries.
All are in Iqaluit, Nunavut's capital city of about 8,000 residents.
There are now 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, with 75 in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait
Three people have been hospitalized in Ottawa since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.
The two regions with active cases remain under strict lockdowns, with schools, workplaces and non-essential businesses closed and travel restricted.
To date, 80 per cent of Iqaluit's adult population has received at least one dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.
The Ministry of Health says today’s case count may be under-reported due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, and 300 in York Region.
The province says more than 1,900 people are hospitalized because of the virus, with 858 patients in intensive care and 611 on a ventilator.
---
