The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario will be expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines across the province starting this week.
All adults 18 and older living in 114 specific postal codes designated as virus hot spots can book their shots through the provincial portal as of 8 a.m. on Monday.
And bookings will be open to all residents 50 and older starting on Thursday, as well as those with high-risk health conditions.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the expansion is possible thanks to a more steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.