The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
12:45 p.m.
Canada's deputy chief public health officer says more than 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Canada, with 84 per cent of people over 80 receiving a first dose and 69 per cent of those between 70 and 79 getting a first shot.
Dr. Howard Njoo says there have been 3,444 adverse events following vaccinations, including any mild event such as soreness or a slight fever.
He says just 464 of these reports were considered serious, such as a severe allergic reaction.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is overseeing logistical planning for Canada's vaccine distribution, says 12.7 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to provinces and territories to date.
He says distribution of the one million doses receive from Pfizer and BioNTech this week is complete, and the companies will continue to receive one million doses weekly of the vaccine through the end of May and two million weekly in June.
Fortin says Moderna shipped 855,000 doses this week and distribution to provinces and territories is expected to be completed today.
Delivery of 1.2 million doses of this vaccine is expected at the end of April, and 2.8 million doses are expected in May.
---
12:40 p.m.
Nunavut's capital city is now under a strict lockdown after logging its first case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
All schools, non-essential businesses and government offices in Eqaluit are closed and contact tracing is underway.
Canadian North, Nunavut's main airline, confirmed that the infected individual is one of their employees in Iqaluit.
The territory's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the infected person is an exempted worker who has been in Nunavut for 16 days and only started showing symptoms two days ago.
He says a sample of the positive test is being sent to a southern lab to test for virus variants of concern, but results won't come back for a week.
---
12:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the province's total number of active infections to 42.
Health officials say all three of the latest cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7 mutation first identified in the United Kingdom.
The patients are provincial residents who are not in Nova Scotia, but are included as part of cumulative provincial data.
Officials say the cases have no known close contacts in Nova Scotia.
The province has administered 182,867 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, with 31,998 people having received their required second dose.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths attributed to the virus, including four in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by one to 661, while the number in intensive care rose by seven to 159.
The province says it administered 67,708 doses of vaccine on Wednesday, and says slightly more than 25 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
Quebec has reported a total of 332,544 COVID-19 infections and 10,778 deaths linked to the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
There are currently 14,018 active reported cases.
---
11 a.m.
Ontario is reporting a record-high 4,736 new cases of COVID-19.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel Region, 526 in York Region and 342 in Ottawa.
The province also says there were 29 more deaths linked to the virus.
There are 1,932 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 659 patients in intensive care and 419 on a ventilator.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.
