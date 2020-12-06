The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
For the second day in a row, Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases.
The province is reporting 1,924 new diagnoses today, surpassing the peak of 1,859 recorded on Saturday.
There were also 15 new deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours.
The record-setting weekend comes as three provincial health regions -- Middlesex-London, Thunder Bay and Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge -- prepare to move up a notch in the province's colour-coded pandemic response plan on Monday.
