Ontario is reporting 574 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus today.
The data is based on 28,949 tests.
There were 489 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday, including 440 patients in intensive care and 292 on ventilators.
Nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.
Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.
There are now six active cases in the city of about 8,000 people after going almost one week without a new case.
Premier Joe Savikataaq says the new cases are people who aren't vaccinated.
A case of COVID-19 was discovered earlier this week when a resident was admitted to the hospital in Iqaluit, where all patients are tested for COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.
