The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he plans to announce changes to Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.
Legault wrote in a Saturday-morning Facebook post that he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions, particularly those around retail stores, if the situation permits.
Legault wrote that the changes would come into effect after Feb. 8.
Businesses designated "non-essential" have been closed across Quebec since Dec. 25 and the province has been under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Jan. 9.
