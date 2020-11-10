The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
12:45 p.m.
Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are advising rotational workers in the province about an outbreak at the Seymour Pacific Developments work site in Manitoba.
Officials say any workers from the province returning from the site must self-isolate away from family members for a full 14 days upon arrival.
Public health authorities also say the source of a COVID-19 infection announced Sunday is still under investigation.
Newfoundland and Labrador has seven active cases of COVID-19, with 297 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic.
---
12 p.m.
The Manitoba government is forcing non-essential stores to close and banning social gatherings in an effort to stop a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Starting Thursday, non-essential retail outlets will be limited to curbside pickup and delivery, and churches will not have in-person gatherings.
Social gatherings with anyone other than household members will be forbidden, and restaurants, museums, theatres and recreational activities must close.
Schools will remain open as the province's chief public health officer says officials are not seeing much transmission within schools.
Premier Brian Pallister says the province is at a critical point in its fight against the virus.
Manitoba leads all provinces in per-capita active cases.
---
11:50 a.m.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand says her department is searching for suppliers that can help find a way to physically distribute doses of a future COVID-19 vaccine to provinces and territories.
She says the logistics of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine are complex, especially given the need to transport and store the doses at specific temperatures.
She says Ottawa is moving quickly to ensure that when a vaccine is ready, so is Canada.
Anand also says the federal government has signed a new agreement with Ontario company Becton, Dickinson to receive about 7.6 million rapid antigen tests.
---
11:45 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is begging provincial governments to ask for more help if they need it to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says cases are surging across the country, and he insists that no leader should loosen anti-pandemic restrictions because they're worried about the economic impact of keeping those restrictions.
Trudeau says that's how we end up with a worse pandemic, more people sick and more businesses harmed.
The federal government is spending $61 million more for anti-COVID-19 efforts on First Nations in Manitoba, which are seeing sharp increases in cases.
---
11:30 a.m.
The British Columbia body that has the power to set and enforce workplace health and safety standards is stepping up COVID-19 inspections in two regions where cases of the virus are spiking.
WorkSafeBC says it will conduct enhanced COVID-19 inspections at workplaces in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions — covering the central and south coasts, Fraser Valley and all of Metro Vancouver.
Priority inspections will happen at workplaces where it is difficult to maintain physical distance, where large numbers of people interact, and where workers share surfaces, tools and equipment.
B.C. recorded five deaths and 998 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with close to 4,900 active infections.
But of the nearly 19,000 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic, data shows fewer than 10 per cent have been reported outside the Fraser or Vancouver Coastal health regions.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,162 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, nine of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
Health officials said today hospitalizations decreased by six, to 534, but 82 people were in intensive care, a rise of six patients.
The province says 981 more people have recovered from the disease, for a total of 99,721.
Quebec has reported 117,151 COVID-19 cases and 6,493 deaths linked to the virus.
---
10:50 a.m.
Ontario is reporting a record high of 1,388 new COVID-19 cases today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 520 cases are in Toronto, 395 in Peel Region, and 100 in York Region.
Elliott says there are also 72 new cases in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara Region.
The province says it has conducted 29,125 tests since the last daily report.
