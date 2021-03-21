The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more virus-related deaths today.
Toronto and nearby Peel Region -- two COVID-19 hot spots -- account for nearly half of the new infections.
Looser pandemic measures allowing restaurants to open their patios took effect in both regions yesterday.
Ontario's immunization campaign is set to ramp up tomorrow, with the provincial vaccine booking portal slated to start taking appointments from those 75 or older.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.
