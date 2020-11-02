The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 948 new cases of COVID-19 today, and seven new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 315 cases are in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa.
The province says it has conducted 27,908 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 328 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 75 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.
