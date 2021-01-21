The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario says there are 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 46 more deaths linked to the virus.
A technical issue from Tuesday has been resolved, adding 102 cases from Toronto Public Health to the provincial total.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.
