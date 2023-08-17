YELLOWKNIFE - Here is the latest news on the wildfires in Northwest Territories as evacuations are underway in Yellowknife.
7:40 a.m.
A phased evacuation of Yellowknife is underway as a wildfire approaches.
Officials in the Northwest Territories capital are urging everyone to be out of the city by noon on Friday.
They say without rain, the blaze will likely reach the outskirts of the city by the weekend and, even though a few millimetres of rain are forecast for the region, first responders are taking no chances.
They warn significant growth is expected today on the fire's south flank, towards Great Slave Lake, Highway 3, and the Ingraham Trail.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 17, 2023.
