YELLOWKNIFE - Thousands of people have fled the Northwest Territories' capital and some neighbouring communities under the threat of encroaching wildfires.
Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):
4:35 a.m.
Officials in the Northwest Territories are forecasting a critical, challenging day in the effort to battle wildfires threatening Yellowknife.
They say northwest winds today and Saturday combined with minimal rain could mean the fire reaches the city limits by the weekend.
Officials say they are doing "everything possible" to slow the growth of the fire.
Airtankers continued to fly missions overnight to keep open the highway out of Yellowknife, as officials urge residents to leave the city by noon today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.
