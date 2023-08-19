A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
8:30 a.m.:
The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal to help support people affected by the wildfires threatening communities and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.
Donations to the British Columbia Fires Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts and could also be used for preparedness and risk reduction for future provincial disasters.
Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.
---
8:25 a.m.
Members of a Kelowna family say they've got a trailer packed and ready to go if the massive wildfire menacing their community forces them out of their home.
Chris Durkee and Danielle Mogdam and their five kids had just returned to their Kelowna home from a trip to Alberta earlier this week and thought they were safe from the fire across the lake.
But yesterday they were awoken by a neighbour banging on their door to tell them a mountainside visible from their yard was on fire.
Durkee, who has lived in Kelowna for 30 years, says the family isn't panicking just yet but has packed the trailer as a precaution should the flames get too close.
---
7:30 a.m.:
The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in the Shuswap Lake area east of Kamloops.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and area Indigenous nations issued evacuation orders Friday night for the Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Celista, Magna Bay and Little River areas.
The Scotch Creek and Takana Bay bridges were closed and Scotch Creek residents were told to evacuate by boat.
--- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.