A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
7 a.m.
The BC Wildfire Service says crews were working overnight to control the Bush Creek East blaze in Columbia Shuswap in the southern Interior.
That blaze, which is now about 410 square kilometres in size, merged and encompassed the Adams Lake wildfire this weekend.
The service says in a post on social media that, as of 11 p.m. Sunday, weather systems were influenced by tropical storm Hilary, over Southern California.
It says winds are expected to reach 20 kilometres per hour today, with gusts up to 40 kilometres.
The service says while there is an ongoing potential for extreme fire behaviour, crews are getting assistance from smoke cover, which is helping tame fires and are hoping the forecast that calls for two to three millimetres of rain brings much-needed help.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
