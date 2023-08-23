Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes.
King Charles III has issued a statement saying he and his wife, Camilla, are "deeply concerned" about the states of emergency happening in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
He says in a statement posted to social media that he recognizes it has been a difficult summer for Canadians, noting severe flooding, devastating wildfires and deteriorating air quality across the country.
Charles says he and Camilla are sending condolences for anyone who has lost loved ones and are praying for anyone who has been displaced or have lost their homes, businesses or property.
